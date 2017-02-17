Comment Of The Day: Devil In TransitJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:11pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day10EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink I just wanted to share with you all the noise of the devil emanating from the Ford Transit with a BMW M5's V8 we posted earlier. Advertisement OldManMcKenna has you covered with his COTD win: DRIFT BUS Advertisement MADE IN POLANDEATS CHILDRENDELIVERS WEDDING CAKESJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply10 repliesLeave a reply