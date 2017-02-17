I just wanted to share with you all the noise of the devil emanating from the Ford Transit with a BMW M5's V8 we posted earlier.



Advertisement

OldManMcKenna has you covered with his COTD win:

Do yourselves a favor, listen to it with the volume off.

Sure, it has the V8 from an M5, but you’d never know it from that video. Is there a raw / unmolested copy or some b-roll that showcases the glorious noise from the uncorked V8 instead of the sound a CD makes when you run it through a shredder? EDIT: found a video. If I’d watched through to the end, there’s a link for this:

DRIFT BUS

Advertisement

MADE IN POLAND

EATS CHILDREN

DELIVERS WEDDING CAKES