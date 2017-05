Yeah, sure, we already milked this joke for COTD this week, but if it’s true and it’s funny, and the other comments sucked, who am I to protest?



Advertisement

We chatted early this morning about how much money little-ol’ Ferrari was raking in, so it’s just too bad it can’t escape the curling flames lapping at it from the comments section:

Read more!

Goooooood one AndrosZ. Niiiiiiiice. You got ‘em. Congrats.