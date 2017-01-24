I’ve been covering Dieselgate since Day One and like many of you, I didn’t fully understand the scope of the cars affected until I read David’s story today about the TDIs stashed in vacant parking lots across the country. Nearly half a million cars is a hard concept to grasp until you see them like this.

I have no sympathy for VW or its employees for skirting the law, but damn if those photos don’t make me sad. It’s such a waste, all of it. A waste of good cars, of metal and scrap and resources, of manpower used to build these things, of money, of vehicles people used to love, of an entire company’s future.

I’ll let Ash78 sum it up:

I started to say “Hey, three places where nobody actually notices abandoned cars, LOL!” But this actually makes me physically sick on many levels, I’m not even sure where to start. It’s like cash-for-clunkers redux. Surely there are places in the world where these could serve to immeasurably improve people’s quality of life (or destroy it, because VW). But because of the cheating and the localized nature of safety and emissions regulation, they’ll probably sit around so long as to become too much a financial burden to do much besides sell them off for parts. This whole thing has just been surreal to follow.



The whole thing’s just a giant fucking shame.