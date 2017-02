A lawyer emails us in need of car buying advice, and I forget to think of this obvious choice? I’ll never forgive myself.

Luckily, Kaiser Khan has the suggestion needed for our intrepid young attorney, Slippin’ Jimmy, I mean Tony in Philly:

Or, save the money, buy a total shitbox/rust bucket (Craigslist Sunfire or something). Roll up in that, throw everyone off. Right, just getting on your feet and still paying off student loans seems the complete wrong time to give yourself more debt.

But rolling in that car to your client is not very professional.



It’s discreet, like a stripper pole in a mosque.