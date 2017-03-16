Comment Of The Day: And It Was All Yellow EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 7:05pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day386EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Thank you to everyone who planted our comment meadows with yellow car flowers. Thank you all so much. Advertisement I can’t get you all, and I am biased towards those that planted a lot of yellow flower cars, but I’m going to go all Mean Girls prom and break up this imaginary crown for everybody on Raphael’s yellow car post. Thank you, please all enjoy your days and evenings. Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply38 repliesLeave a reply