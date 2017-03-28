Comment Of The Day: An Enthusiast And Their Car And Their LimitsJustin T. WestbrookToday 5:55pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day653EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkPhoto via AP ImagesIt’s hard loving your car, caring for it deeply and wanted it to always look and be its best. And then winter comes and it’s like, fuck it, we’re going through the auto-wash. AdvertisementGarland and drdanteiii get what, ahem, others may not:<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img><span overflow tabindex=0 role=button aria-label="Read more">Read more!</span>But it’s all good. Not all of us live in chilly climates. For those that do, we can care about our car from inside a building with heating and free coffee while the high-schooler towels-down the steed out in the polar vortex. AdvertisementCongrats Garland and you too, drdanteii, I guess, on your comments of today. Other comments on other days...Comment Of The Day: Citation To Hell EditionComment Of The Day: Incredibly Inconvenient EditionComment Of The Day: Jeep Justice EditionJustin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply65 repliesLeave a reply