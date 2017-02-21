Screenshot via YouTube

Today’s Comment of the Day goes to one of Jalopnik’s most loyal and vocal followers who, today, called for a return of Tiff Needell to BBC’s Top Gear and drew some interesting parallels between the success and failures of the British series compared to the Korean series.



So today, I award the forever interesting stephenmcknight, who is always early and earnest to start great conversations, and also the only user to be single-handedly keeping Jalopnik’s ill-fated Drivetribe page alive all these months later.

Age and Treachery will beat youth and inexperience, how Tiff is not working at Top Gear is beyond me as it sound like there copying Top Gear keroa. Chris Harris trained the Celebrity, and take part in the interview that straight out of Top Gear keroa book were all the host take part in Star lap time as Keroa has a big celebrity culture. Uk does not have as big a celebrity culture, so a 20 minute talk show format sorry that will kill the films with will be a series of set pieces build around a star part boring. Tiff would scrap the format and come up, with something new than rehash old Top Gear storylines in my view.

Stream of letters and sentences but totally nonsensical

TG Bossman alex renton, has given harris the stig job off training celebrity for the SIARPC segement and reduced stig role to power lap and when needed. also all three hosts, will do the interview like they do in TG Keroa were it called star lap time keroa has a celebrity culture that why it set up around star laptime. UK the petrolhead hate that piece, if they continue with a 20 minute celebrity piece to make films longer that will not work as the pacing will be off in my view. Grand Tour while not perfect, got a 14 million rating share on Amazon prime Beating Netflix report the drum because it was a better pace show inmy view. Tiff Needell told BT COM, that British telecom the UK telephone operator that Evans had one show and needed to overall the format istead overall the studio that all. it did not work in season 23, it will not work in season 24 look like TG is in strife for me and i would perfer tiff in charge than Matt who has not change anything for my liking even change Hammerhead name why.

Thanks, stephenmcknight. I, too, have mixed feelings about the upcoming season of Top Gear. Just losing Chris Evans doesn’t necessarily equate to a show with all of its wrinkles ironed out just yet. Introducing Tiff Needell, a driver who can challenge Sabine Schmitz and Chris Harris on track, and talk the socks off of Rory Reid and Matt LeBlanc, into the Top Gear mix would be a smart move.

And you’re right, the European and American audiences have less of a patience for the celebrity aspect of the show. In Korea, the talk show segment of that Top Gear series is likely more popular on a cultural standard, whereas the Star In A Whatever Car segment of UK Top Gear has always felt sluggish, often uninteresting, and is typically seen as the filler.

But it’s very unlikely that Tiff will ever be on Top Gear again in a regular capacity, and I doubt Fifth Gear is ever going to come back from the dead. Unless Netflix gets jealous of The Grand Tour’s success. Just an idea.

Congrats, stephenmcknight, and seriously friend, I don’t think anybody checks Jalopnik’s Drivetribe anymore. I’m sorry to have abandoned it, but we still have Kinja.