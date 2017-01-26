Some of you may remember a time called the 1990s. Things were better then, I can tell you that. Mariah Carey was on point most of the time, and the video games were excellent. Also, the Ford Aerostar was goddamn everywhere.

Advertisement

The Aerostar came out in the ‘80s, it’s true, but as a kid in the early ‘90s I remember seas of these things at malls and and churches and grocery stores and school parking lots. We were a Dodge Caravan family, but damn near everyone else I knew had an Aerostar.

It was a neat vehicle, too; while unibody, it had a lot of truck components, was rear-wheel drive, and even had an available five-speed manual. By minivan standards, at least now, it seemed an otherworldly creature.

Advertisement

Maybe it actually was. Reader Rusty Starship proclaims of the Ford Pockcar concept:

The Pockar is what I imagine an Aerostar larva would look like. If Aerostars reproduced by laying eggs. And hatched into little van maggots.

Listen, in the ‘80s, there were things going on at Ford you wouldn’t understand. Things you wouldn’t want to understand.