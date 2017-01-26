Comment Of The Day: Aerostar Larva EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 6:20pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD455EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Some of you may remember a time called the 1990s. Things were better then, I can tell you that. Mariah Carey was on point most of the time, and the video games were excellent. Also, the Ford Aerostar was goddamn everywhere. Advertisement The Aerostar came out in the ‘80s, it’s true, but as a kid in the early ‘90s I remember seas of these things at malls and and churches and grocery stores and school parking lots. We were a Dodge Caravan family, but damn near everyone else I knew had an Aerostar. It was a neat vehicle, too; while unibody, it had a lot of truck components, was rear-wheel drive, and even had an available five-speed manual. By minivan standards, at least now, it seemed an otherworldly creature. Advertisement Maybe it actually was. Reader Rusty Starship proclaims of the Ford Pockcar concept: Listen, in the ‘80s, there were things going on at Ford you wouldn’t understand. Things you wouldn’t want to understand.Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply45 repliesLeave a reply