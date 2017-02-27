Car-B-Que. (Photo Credit: 9 News Australia screengrab)

Why do we keep making fun of supercar fires—especially Ferrari fires—here at Jalopnik? Because they just keep on happening.

Advertisement

Ferrari fires seem all but inevitable at this point, so I’m not sure why alleged odometer rollbacks are even necessary, as reader farscythe points out. Unless these owners know something we don’t.

i dont know why they bothered.... i mean most look like this after 50 miles having the odo back at 0 aint fooling nobody buddy

Never gets old, somehow.