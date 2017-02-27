Comment Of The Day: A Normal Part Of The Ownership Experience EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 6:55pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD546EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Car-B-Que. (Photo Credit: 9 News Australia screengrab) Why do we keep making fun of supercar fires—especially Ferrari fires—here at Jalopnik? Because they just keep on happening. Advertisement Ferrari fires seem all but inevitable at this point, so I’m not sure why alleged odometer rollbacks are even necessary, as reader farscythe points out. Unless these owners know something we don’t. Never gets old, somehow. Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply54 repliesLeave a reply