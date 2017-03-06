Well, the United Kingdom has gone and done it now. They voted #leave, and on the car side of things that means the British plants that serve Opel and Vauxhall—now owned by France’s PSA Peugeot Citroën, to add insult to injury!—are all probably fucked in favor of that division’s stronger German plants.

It is, as they say in England, a situation that has become difficult difficult lemon difficult. So since things are going so incredibly well here in the United States right now, let us reflect, starting with the UK’s own MajorMantra:

With a quick assist from DannyO:

This being the UK, where guns are harder to come by, we actually hacked our dick off with a sharpened toothbrush. But yeah. So you use your toothbrushes for cutting things instead of cleaning your teeth. Well, I reckon that explains it.



Bloody good show!