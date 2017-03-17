Comment Of The Day: 500 Days Of Sergio EditionPatrick GeorgeToday 6:26pmFiled to: Comment of the DayCOTD284EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Fiat Chrysler needs a merger partner. Have you heard about this? Its boss, Sergio Marchionne, may have mentioned it once or twice. I think. Advertisement Actually it feels like the merger talk is nonstop, ever-persistent, something we cannot understand or escape from, no matter how hard we try. It even comes up in bizarre Jeep-on-motorcycle DUI crashes these days, thanks to reader Stig-a-saw-us-wrecks: Never give up on your dreams, Sergio.Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply28 repliesLeave a reply