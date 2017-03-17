Fiat Chrysler needs a merger partner. Have you heard about this? Its boss, Sergio Marchionne, may have mentioned it once or twice. I think.

Actually it feels like the merger talk is nonstop, ever-persistent, something we cannot understand or escape from, no matter how hard we try. It even comes up in bizarre Jeep-on-motorcycle DUI crashes these days, thanks to reader Stig-a-saw-us-wrecks:

Never give up on your dreams, Sergio.