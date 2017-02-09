[Scene cut...13 years later]

As his heavy steps echo down the hallway, he suddenly recalls a time where his world consisted of gas fumes, the squeal of rubber, and sub-10 second times on a Saturday. That was long ago, before he met...her. He sold his car after a while, settling for $675 even though he said he was firm on the price.

When he cashed the check a mere hour after watching the car’s new owner drive away, his sadness was quickly replaced with hope. Hope for a brighter future with his new lady. He began to daydream: a question asked after dinner...a walk down the aisle...the lifted veil...the kiss...passionate sex...kids...college...retirement. Right then, he knew what he had to do. He had to marry that girl. Now.

The problems didn’t start right away. For the first few years, their house was filled with joy and laughter. Just the two of them at first, then a couple more voices were brought through the front door. His first child was a daughter, who quickly captured his heart and soul. Number two was a son, and seemed to gravitate towards things on wheels much like his father had early in his own life. Everything was wonderful...until she came home and told him it was over.

As he slowly learned over the course of two hours, she had stopped by the very same track where the two of them had met all those years ago. She didn’t plan it, but somehow her car ended up heading that direction after picking up groceries a few Saturdays ago. She watched a few cars speed down the track before spotting something familiar on the other side of the parking lot.

It was her old Fox body Mustang.

Her heart skipped a beat and a lump formed in her throat as she began walking towards the machine she had known so well in years past. As she drew closer, its owner got out of the car and greeted her with a warm smile. She heard the story of a younger man who bought the car at auction (she had sold it to Carmax, but apparently her sweet ride didn’t measure up), and was drawn to his eyes and the way his mouth formed the word “speed.” She felt a stirring in her soul...something she hadn’t experienced in a very long time.

As her husband would soon hear for himself, she immediately fell in love with her car’s new owner, and began to think of a life with her old machine and its new man. That’s when she knew. She was done.

As the memories of the Saturn flood through his mind in Tsunami-like fashion, he pushes the door leading into the courtroom open. There, seated at the table to the left of his attorney sits his wife, and immediately behind her is a younger man. Her eyes meet his, and he manages a weak smile. He knows that his life will never be the same, and wishes he could go back in time for just one last run in his beautiful, fast, perfect-for-him Saturn.