Comment Of The Day: 1987 Reader Car Of The Year Awards 2016 EditionJustin T. WestbrookToday 6:55pmFiled to: COTDComment of the Day233EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink We finally got around to doing our 2016 list of the the best cars of the year 1987, and boy was it contentious! Many of the comments had excellent suggestions, so let’s do a quick poll of some runner-ups and winners for the Reader Car of the Year Awards: Congratulations to all of you for your excellent suggestions. What will win the 2017 1988 Car of the Year awards?Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply23 repliesLeave a reply