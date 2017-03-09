Today was a fantastic day for Kinja comments on Jalopnik—thank you to all who participated. Unfortunately there is typically only one Comment of the Day, and today it has to be the $2.6 million pun.



With Kristen’s reflection on simply owning too many luxury automaker bespoke yachts, and her inability to purchased the new Bugatti boat immediately, we have discovered the one true comment of today from LastScene86:

Sounds like you need a shoulder to Chiron.

That pun really is worthy. I would like to go ahead and extend a prizeless nod to the many hilarious comments on the Fate of the Furious trailer post as well as the fantastic photoshop from Hans Gruber, whose skills are commendable considering he is still falling from Nakatomi Plaza.

All-in-all a fantastic day. Thank you all!