Who uses Crackle? Exactly. So rejoice, for Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee is moving the Netflix, according to New York Times media reporter John Koblin. Can someone say binge-watching?

We’ve known that the show was up for grabs since October, but it wasn’t clear at the time where it would go. This is a real “blow” to Crackle, Sony’s streaming website, according to the New York Times, which has run the show since its 2012 debut.

Netflix retweeted the Hollywood Reporter, which is as good a confirmation as any.

The show balanced heaviness and hilarity, like a good comedy routine should. And of course, we got to see some awesome cars.

Additionally, Jerry Seinfeld has signed a production deal with Netflix, which will have two stand-up specials. Will they be as good as the legendary I’m Telling You For The Last Time? Guess we’ll have to wait and find out.

This move to Netflix should open Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee to a much wider audience, as most people have Netflix and hardly anyone has heard of Crackle (except to watch Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee).

The new season has had its ups and downs, but the third episode with J.B. Smoove was finally funny again. And then John Oliver showed up and it got deeply philosophical.

I can’t wait to veg out on my couch for hours on end for this.