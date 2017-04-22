Photo credit: Google

The future is here! The future is here! Hey everyone, we’re being told the future is here!!!!!!!! Or at least it will be, with cars that drive themselves and automotive enthusiasts that are dead. We’re going to be yelling about that and other things today at the New York Auto Show, and you should see it.



It seems like everyone and Uber is trying to make a self-driving car, but for all the wonderment and promises, very few have gotten close. So what the heck is going on? We’re going to try and find out.

It’s going to be:

Me – Your friendly moderator and host. I rode in a self-driving Tesla. Hey.

Ryan Felton – Jalopnik’s resident tech wizard.

Christina Warren – Have you heard of Gizmodo? Gizmodo’s great. Christina’s even greater, and she knows all about tech, the future, and how all of this is supposed to work.

Alex Roy – The world’s resident evil autonomous genius. He’s done absurd things with autonomous cars, and written even more absurd things for this very website, among others.

Donny Nordlicht – Cadillac PR man and their go-to expert when it comes to autonomous technology. He even says GM’s new semi-autnomous Super Cruise system actually works, and how neat is that?

The whole thing goes down today, at 1 p.m., at the Javits Center North Hall in New York City. We’ll be way in the back, just past Mitsubishi. Right next to my Yugo.

The Yugo does not drive itself.

We’re going to have a swear jar for anyone who says the words “disruption” or “mobility.” The money goes to the after-panel drinking fund.

We’ll try to put on a show. Of debate. And talking. And maybe yelling.