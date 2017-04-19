GIF

The very concept of driving will soon be dead, we’re told. But not if we have anything to do with it. To rage against the dying light, we (and a panel of experts) will be arguing full-throatedly about them this Saturday at the New York Auto Show. Come hang.



Advertisement

We’re going to be curmudgeons and yell about when autonomous cars are coming, who’s actually going to be first, and why the hell that cloud is there.

It’s going to be:

Advertisement

Me – Your friendly moderator and host. I rode in a self-driving Tesla. Hey.

Ryan Felton – Jalopnik’s resident tech wizard.

Christina Warren – Have you heard of Gizmodo? Gizmodo’s great. Christina’s even greater, and she knows all about tech, the future, and how all of this is supposed to work.

Sponsored

Alex Roy – the world’s resident evil autonomous genius. He’s done absurd things with autonomous cars, and written even more absurd things for this very website, among others.

Donny Nordlicht – Cadillac PR man and their go-to expert when it comes to autonomous technology. He even says GM’s new semi-autnomous Super Cruise system actually works, and how neat is that?

Advertisement

The whole thing goes down this 1 p.m. this Saturday, April 22, at the Javits Center North Hall in New York City. We’ll be way in the back, just past Mitsubishi. Right next to my Yugo.

The Yugo does not drive itself.

We’re going to have a swear jar for anyone who says the words “disruption” or “mobility.” The money goes to the after-panel drinking fund.

Advertisement

BE THERE.