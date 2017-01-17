I just got back from a trip to Hong Kong, where I laid eyes upon some of the most incredible Japanese cars in existence. Here’s what I saw in just 20 minutes one night in Yuen Long.

Yes, it’s on Facebook, but it’s not live. I haven’t figured out how to bi-locate. Yet.

In the meantime, prepare your mind for slammed minivans, Skylines, AE86s, Integras, and a whole bunch of gorgeous sports cars we could only dream of owning in the U.S.

Who knew such a crowded, expensive place could be dripping with so much car culture?