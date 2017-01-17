Come Carspotting With Us In Hong Kong And Feast Your Eyes On So Much JDM Glory David TracyToday 2:20pmFiled to: carspottinghong kong5010EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink I just got back from a trip to Hong Kong, where I laid eyes upon some of the most incredible Japanese cars in existence. Here’s what I saw in just 20 minutes one night in Yuen Long. Advertisement Yes, it’s on Facebook, but it’s not live. I haven’t figured out how to bi-locate. Yet. In the meantime, prepare your mind for slammed minivans, Skylines, AE86s, Integras, and a whole bunch of gorgeous sports cars we could only dream of owning in the U.S.Who knew such a crowded, expensive place could be dripping with so much car culture?Hong Kong Is JDM-TopiaYou've Never Seen Minivans 'Til You've Been To Hong KongThis Hong Kong Troll Doesn't Think You Can Guess His CarLook At All The Astonishing Rare Cars You Find Abandoned In Hong KongDavid Tracydavid.tracy@jalopnik.com@davidntracyWriter, Jalopnik. 1985 Jeep J10, 1948 Willys CJ-2A, 1995 Jeep Cherokee, 1992 Jeep Cherokee.Reply50 repliesLeave a reply