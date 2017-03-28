Christian von Koenigsegg, the genius behind boutique supercar maker Koenigsegg and who seemingly doesn’t believe in limits, once had a Miata. One that he still thinks about, apparently, so much so that he spec’d out his own ultimata bilen just like his old roadster.

Taking to the company Facebook, the company posited a weird question:

How would a Koenigsegg employee configure their Regera...... especially if it was their name on the car?

They were speaking, of course, about Christian.

The rest of the post reads:

The final car in our Employee Regera series comes from our founder and CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg. Christian has selected a blue tinted carbon finish with gold leaf striping, along with gold leaf wheels as shown at the Geneva Motor Show this month. The choice of blue and gold is simple: blue and yellow are the colours of the Swedish flag and Koenigsegg is a very proud Swedish company. On the inside, Christian has chosen an interior that reflects a bit of family automotive history. The first car he and his then-girlfriend - now wife and Koenigsegg COO, Halldora - owned together was a black NA Mazda Miata with a brown leather interior. This was in 1992, two years before he first formed Koenigsegg Automotive. As Koenigsegg is very much a family company (Christian’s father, Jesko, also worked with the company in its early years), Christian thought it appropriate to select an interior that has very warm memories for the family for his own personal Regera spec.

Look at that! He speced his Regera like his family’s first Mazda Miata. That makes me happy.