Anyone who uses excessive amounts of data take note: Chevrolet announced today that it’s going to offer an unlimited AT&T 4G LTE data plan for $20 per month. Cool.



The automaker announced today that any car in the U.S. equipped with an OnStar 4G WiFi hot spot gets as much data as they want a month for less than the cost of a decent pizza.

“We have contractors bidding jobs in their Silverados, families streaming movies in their Suburbans and Malibus and everyone tapping into the cloud for music,” Alan Batey, president of General Motors, North America, said in a statement. “With the most affordable unlimited 4G LTE data plan in the auto industry, the widest availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and new connected services like OnStar AtYourService, our momentum can only grow.”

General Motors has been an early pioneer with in-car WiFi. The plan, available starting Friday, comes as the automaker says its consumers used almost 200 percent more data in 2016 compared to the previous year—a whopping total of more than four million gigabytes.

The second half of last year saw Chevy owners using as much data as they had in the two years since the automaker launched the OnStar 4G LTE service.

In other words, the plan’s likely to be a help for Chevy owners—and almost certainly will prompt other automakers to follow suit.