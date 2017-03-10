Check Out This Incredibly Tragic Supercar GraveyardKristen LeeToday 3:59pmFiled to: FerrariLamborghiniCar CrashesSuperspeedersRob562EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Hidden in the faraway and mythical land of Sacramento, where the word “Hella” is commonplace, is a darker and sadder reality: a supercar grave yard. Advertisement The bodies of car crashes and burn victims alike litter the grounds. Some have been dismembered. Some have been gutted completely, their innards no doubt taken elsewhere to be sold. Some have been left to rot in the rain. It’s bleak. It’s heartbreaking. Why is the world cruel?via Road & TrackJust Add WaterThis Pile Of Burnt Metal Used To Be A Ferrari 458 ItaliaFerrari Flambé Does $6 Million In Damage To Paris GarageBad Day For This GuyKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply56 repliesLeave a reply