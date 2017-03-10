Hidden in the faraway and mythical land of Sacramento, where the word “Hella” is commonplace, is a darker and sadder reality: a supercar grave yard.

The bodies of car crashes and burn victims alike litter the grounds. Some have been dismembered. Some have been gutted completely, their innards no doubt taken elsewhere to be sold. Some have been left to rot in the rain. It’s bleak. It’s heartbreaking.

Why is the world cruel?

via Road & Track