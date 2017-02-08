Cat-Like Buick Miraculously Lands On Four Wheels After Gloriously Stupid JumpStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayBuick CenturyHOTDjump694EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via JJ_WFO Buick, the marque responsible for one of the most incredible beater jumps ever caught on video, has delivered once again. This time, a Buick Century hits a snowbank and gets ridiculous air, leading to a truly insane landing. How does this car not flip over? Watch and see. The Century gets launched over a pile, possibly of snow, possibly of dirt. The video’s description on YouTube calls it a “snowbank,” but it seems a little more solid than that. Advertisement Fortunately, the big boat anchor of an engine in its nose doesn’t angle it down all the way before hitting the ground, allowing the Buick to scrape its front end along until it ultimately lands on its wheels. Buick: flies like a bird, lands like a cat. This Airship Piloted By General MalaiseWhat’s The Best Car Jump Video?In Praise Of The Ultimate Grandpa Car, The Buick LeSabreXzibit pimped my $500 Buick and I sold it for $18KStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply69 repliesLeave a reply