Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

I know I’m a bit of a bandwagon fan with Will Toledo and Car Seat Headrest, but that’s likely the case for many, thanks to Matador putting out the band’s latest album Teens of Denial. Even then, I’m late to the party. Anyway, Toledo’s lyrics may be off-putting and juvenile to some, but I find most of what’s going on in Teens of Denial to be charming, and this song in particular rips.