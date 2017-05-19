GIF GIF via Cleetus McFarland

Can you set cruise control during a burnout to make your car the ultimate burnout machine? YouTube hoon Cleetus McFarland had the same question, so he went to the home of Hoonigan in a rental van to find out.



The last time I had a rental Dodge Caravan, its lack of traction control was a major plus, as it was easy to break the front wheels loose on command. Wanna smoke some meats? Get a Caravan. There’s your Jalopnik top tip of the day.



This fine example of rental-counter excellence has been transformed into a special edition racing van with the addition of several well placed number threes. (RIP Intimidator.)



Sadly, McFarland learns that you can’t turn your Caravan into a perpetual burnout machine simply by setting the cruise control. While the Caravan itself feels delightfully primitive in many ways, its cruise control is smart enough to know when the van is sitting still.

That’s a bummer! Fortunately, the perfect way to cheer yourself up is by doing a burnout anyway, which the Caravan is more than happy to let you do.

