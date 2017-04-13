Hold the phone. HOLD THE GODDAMN PHONE. This came out a few weeks ago but we need to re-iterate this a bit. You can now get a car with a wool interior. Yes, wool. The new 2018 Range Rover Velar, specifically. We sat in them yesterday, and they are comfy as hell.

Morons and imbeciles alike will opt for their Velars with leather, because “don’t only cheap cars come with cloth interiors? My Land Rover is a luxury vehicle, thus you shall cover it nothing but the finest skins from manure-covered beasts,” but these people are not to be trusted. Wool is where it’s at. It looks better. It feels better. It is better.

Don’t believe me? The interior of the Queen of England’s Bentley State Limousine is covered in wool. I believe that settles that argument.

Land Rover doesn’t officially call the interior “wool,” but rather a “premium textile” developed jointly with Danish design house Kvadrat. It’s not just a uniform coating of sheep hairs, either, as it’s integrated with panels of what the company calls “suedecloth.”

To be honest with you I have no idea what “suedecloth” is, since suede is made with leather, so I imagine it’s actually an Alcantara-like material. But it definitely feels real nice.

Plus it really is the most comfortable chair this side of a Volvo.

I don’t have any live pictures of the velour Velar from the New York Auto Show because I’m dumb and when I sat it in at the end of the day we had to run on back to the office, and the cruel organization known as the Land Rover corporation pulled its lone American example from the stand after the first press day.

But these are the seats to have.