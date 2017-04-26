I would certainly be freaking out if my little two-seat plane suffered a complete engine failure over Taiwan, but this pilot remained perfectly and absolutely calm as he safely got the thing on the ground. Then he took the time to cuss out everyone in existence.

This guy’s GODDAMMIT is extremely cathartic.

The best part of this whole video, going around the internet via the Daily Mail, honestly, is when the passenger tells his pilot that the two of them now share a lifelong bond, that they can never leave each other, having survived a crash landing together. The pilot just shoots him the most you gotta be kidding me look I have ever seen.

This guy is not here for your bullshit.

