Sam Snow looks the part of a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. But when the cab driver picked up a group in Washington D.C. last week, he let it slip that he thinks John Elway is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. Unbeknownst to him, Elway was in the back seat.



As Snow recounted it to Fox 5 in D.C., he was shuttling passengers between the local airport and D.C. for the presidential inauguration. In D.C., a police officer informed him a group of four nearby were looking for a ride.

“He asked if I was available,” said Snow, “but I can’t because I’m licensed for Anne Arundel County.” The officer directed Snow to pick up the group of two men and two women. Unbeknownst to Snow, the man who sat in the back seat was NFL Hall of Famer and Denver Broncos legend John Elway. “All the time, he was talking to me. To me, it was just a regular pickup for four passengers,” said Snow, even as one passenger asked about his Steelers jacket.

Snow rattles off Elway as no. 1, Tom Brady no. 2, and Ben Roethlisberger at no. 3. One of the passengers then informs him that Elway’s in the back seat.

“Oh, come on man, are you serious?” a stunned Snow says after turning around. He asked Elway for a photo and offered up a free ride.

Fox 5 asked if he previously had a well-known athlete as a passenger. “The first was Michael Phelps, but that didn’t even excite me,” Snow told the news station. “I’m not into swimming.”

He went on, “He didn’t tip like John Elway neither!”

