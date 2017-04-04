If you plan on taking your Corvette to the track, all the power in the world won’t help if your brakes can’t take the heat. Good news: right now Chevrolet is offering special incentives this month for Grand Sport and Z06 buyers to get Brembos practically free.
Buy A Corvette Grand Sport Or Z06 And Get Your Carbon Ceramic Brembos Almost For Free
