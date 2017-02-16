When I first learned of the Bugatti Chiron, the Veyron successor, my immediate thought was that it would probably be a really slow car. Thank God a tweet helped me turn that ass-backwards belief around.

Advertisement

According to Evo road test editor Dan Prosser, the Chiron will allegedly go from zero to 250 MPH and then back down to zero in under a minute.

That’s, like, really really fast! Who would have thought?

As Motor1 points out, zero to 250 to zero isn’t a typical test at all, so it’s tough to know how that measures up against everything else. We’ve got stats for a Koenigsegg Agera R, though!

In 2011, the Agera R ran from 0 to 300 to 0 KPH (186.4 MPH) in just 21.19 seconds. While 186.4 MPH is still a decent ways away from 250 MPH, it’s still a mind-numbing speed. Also, “sub 60 seconds” could mean anything under a minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not too unexpected from a car with 1,478 horsepower.

Good, I’m glad we were able to clear that up.