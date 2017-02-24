Boy Named Oli Wardrope Wrestles Python Out Of Truck In Peak Australia MoveRaphael OrloveToday 2:56pmFiled to: AustraliaSnakelopnikUtes4810EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Let’s meet Oli Wardrope. That’s him wrestling a six-foot python out from under his family’s truck casually before he has to head to school. Advertisement I’m finding it hard to think of a more classically Aussie moment than this teen. Here’s the original video, uploaded to Facebook earlier this week in the Queensland summer. The uploader’s avatar, if you’re curious, is a gleaming green muscle car.The caption is as to-the-point as Oli’s before-school wranglin: Advertisement Oli the snake boy wrangles a carpet snake caught up under a Cruiser before going to schoolI’m not sure it gets more low-key than this.(Hat tip to Ashley Parlett!)Also This Dude, TooHow to start a tractor with a shotgun shellHow to start a tractor with a shotgun shellHow to start a tractor with a shotgun shellRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply48 repliesLeave a reply