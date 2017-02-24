GIF

Let’s meet Oli Wardrope. That’s him wrestling a six-foot python out from under his family’s truck casually before he has to head to school.

Advertisement

I’m finding it hard to think of a more classically Aussie moment than this teen. Here’s the original video, uploaded to Facebook earlier this week in the Queensland summer. The uploader’s avatar, if you’re curious, is a gleaming green muscle car.

The caption is as to-the-point as Oli’s before-school wranglin:

Advertisement

Oli the snake boy wrangles a carpet snake caught up under a Cruiser before going to school

I’m not sure it gets more low-key than this.

(Hat tip to Ashley Parlett!)