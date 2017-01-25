Boris Grebenshchikov -- 'We're Fucked'Terrell Jermaine StarrToday 8:34amFiled to: Traffic JamsBoris Grebenshchikov82EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement I was in Ukraine a few weeks ago talking with a friend about the war in Eastern Ukraine and Donald Trump here in the U.S. He said this song above expressed their feelings perfectly. Enjoy!Terrell Jermaine StarrTerrell Jermaine Starr is a senior reporter at Foxtrot Alpha.Reply8 repliesLeave a reply