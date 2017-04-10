What you see above is a BMW 1 Series coupe neatly implanted into the side of a factory in Banbury, England—and, no, this wasn’t captured during the filming of a movie stunt or something. I’m trying to decide if it was a crash or some kind of teleporter mishap.



Officials from the Oxfordshire County Council Fire & Rescue said crews responded to a call at 11:50 a.m. local time Monday to reports of a car that had crashed through a wall in a Banbury factory. The fire & rescue department went on to say:

Three crews from #Banbury, #Deddington and #Oxford were faced with the unusual sight of half a white BMW protruding from a factory, opposite Morrison’s supermarket in the town centre.

Unusual indeed.

Mark Ames, of the Oxfordshire County Council Fire & Rescue Service, told the BBC in dramatic fashion that, upon arrival, his crew discovered a “powerful” BMW that was “embedded in the wall of the factory, and our immediate concerns were for the driver of the car and the workers inside the factory.”

Luckily, everyone at the scene appeared to be OK. The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the BBC, while another person was treated at the scene.