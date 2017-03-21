BMW

Finally some fun news out of BMW: two workers reportedly caused vehicle production to temporarily shut down after passing out from being both too stoned and too drunk at work.



A BMW assembly line in Munich was shut down earlier this month after two stoned dudes passed out by the exhaust assembly line, LOL, according to German publication Bild.

Production was reportedly halted for around 40 minutes just before 11:00 a.m. while colleagues called for medical aid for the two men, who had apparently smoked a joint with some sort of synthetic weed and shown up to work high, drunk, and apparently one worker also had amphetamines in his system. Sounds like a hearty breakfast.

Evidently none of the other workers on that assembly line were cool enough for the party, or knew to leave early enough to sleep off the hangover and, you know, not pass out at work.

According to the report, one of the fun BMW employees has been terminated, and the other was moved away from the assembly line with all of the pipes. BMW claims the cost of the interruption was in the five-figure ballpark.