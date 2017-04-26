GIF

There’s a series coming to Syfy this summer called Blood Drive, and it has a relatively simple premise. The world has run out of oil so cars are fueled, naturally, with blood. And while I get that it’s supposed to be intentionally absurd and campy, I’m concerned about the premise. I got questions.

At first you might wonder “why blood?” But it makes sense if you think about it for half a second and not an instant more. In a world where the oil has run out, surely humanity has learned its lesson about finite resources, and has turned to a more sustainable fuel. Blood, being constantly produced by all animals, is virtually limitless, with new blood being created all the time.

But.

The engines appear to still work on an internal combustion system. How do they burn the blood?

Does anyone know the energy density of blood?

It can’t be as much as gasoline, right?

Cars probably have bigger fuel tanks for all this blood they gotta carry around, no?

Maybe the blood isn’t burned, but rather carries oxygen to break down the bonds of glucose molecules in order to extract energy, much like it does in humans?

If the blood is transporting oxygen, does it work like a mammalian circulatory system?

If it does, don’t cars now need a liver, kidneys, and all sorts of other fun organs?

Wouldn’t this imply that cars have digestive systems as well?

Do the cars poop?

What happens to all the car poop?

I thought we made cars because we got tired of horse poop in streets?

Is there a method for collecting the waste and further turning it into energy?

Are you sure this show shouldn’t just be called Horses?

If cars are just horses, is this technically a Western?

Why bother with cars then?

Why blood?

Wow, love sustainable living.