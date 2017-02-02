Beyoncé has taken the traditional route to announcing her pregnancy with twins: by posing atop the usual Porsche 914 converted into a planter.

Advertisement

It is much better than those black-and-white pregnancy photos on a beach with the woman wearing an open white button down while the dad embraces the stomach with a closed-eye stupid look of forced bliss. You know the kind. This is way better.

Two things worth noting: I had no idea that removable roof could support the weight of a full-grown Beyoncé with two embryos, and second, a 914 makes an excellent choice for a planter thanks to its twin luggage compartments. (Twins! Get it!)

Advertisement

Though the height of the rear body suggests this one has no drivetrain, it’s worth noting that you could have a drivable 914 with two fully-planted gardens, front and rear.

You can see the image on Beyoncé’s website if you wish further study.

(Flower hat tip to Joshua!)