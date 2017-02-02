Beyoncé Chose A Porsche 914 For That Famous Pregnancy PhotoJason TorchinskyToday 10:47amFiled to: BeyoncePorscheStar CarsPorsche 91411014EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Beyoncé has taken the traditional route to announcing her pregnancy with twins: by posing atop the usual Porsche 914 converted into a planter. Advertisement It is much better than those black-and-white pregnancy photos on a beach with the woman wearing an open white button down while the dad embraces the stomach with a closed-eye stupid look of forced bliss. You know the kind. This is way better.Two things worth noting: I had no idea that removable roof could support the weight of a full-grown Beyoncé with two embryos, and second, a 914 makes an excellent choice for a planter thanks to its twin luggage compartments. (Twins! Get it!) Advertisement Though the height of the rear body suggests this one has no drivetrain, it’s worth noting that you could have a drivable 914 with two fully-planted gardens, front and rear.You can see the image on Beyoncé’s website if you wish further study.(Flower hat tip to Joshua!)I'd like to think Beyoncé has a yard full of junked 914sFor $6,000, Could This 1974 Porsche 914 Have You Going Hmmmmmm?This Is What A Celebrity Face-Morphing Site Does To CarsA Series Of Unfortunate Events Has The Best Cars Of Anything You Can Watch Right Now Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply110 repliesLeave a reply