Just 24 Vulcans were made in total, and purchasing one means you get invited to participate in three Aston Martin client grand prix track events FOR FREE over the three years of ownership. Aston Martin ships your Vulcan to the track selected, has their team of factory engineers and mechanics prepare it to your liking, and then lets you destroy tires with an Aston team driver as your instructor for a couple days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This week, the client trip took eight Vulcans to Circuit of The Americas in Austin. The track’s people reached out to Jalopnik, asking if we’d like to hang out as their clients had some fun.

Of course I quickly said “yes” and grabbed my camera gear. I could talk about the angry monster lurking beneath the bonnet, or describe all the painstaking hours of crafting that gorgeous carbon fiber body, but you all know about the car, how manufacturer track days work, and you just want the pics.

Fine. Here they are. Take them all in.

Coolest tail lights ever? Coolest tail lights ever.

Now that’s a cockpit! Complete with a little A/C knob on the driver’s side. Passenger gets nothing.

Road kill at the track happens much more quickly.

SOON.

Side exhausts rule.