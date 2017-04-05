If you’re cool (and rich) enough in Aston Martin’s book, you can get invited to purchase the limited edition faster toys they offer. We all saw the Vulcan launched in 2015 as a sign that Aston Martin wasn’t going to go all hybrid on us to achieve a proper track machine, and did so with over 800 horsepower from a 7.0-liter naturally-aspirated V12 and a sound that makes us weak at the knees.
Behold The Unfathomably Gorgeous Spectacle Of An Aston Martin Vulcan Track Day
