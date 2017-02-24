GIF GIF via ExoticAspect

Are you, non-humble man of means, the owner of a fancy McLaren with “billionaire doors” that flap up like a majestic winged beast? Are you also happy that McLaren finally caved in to fans’ demands for a bright orange Formula One car? Friend, it’s time to rock out with your doors out.



What’s the point of having billionaire doors if you’re not going to use them, am I right? Here’s a McLaren owner clearly living his best life, showing off in the snow.

Advertisement

The big Macca’s wide tires don’t have the best grip on the snow and ice, but who cares? This is how you properly McLaren with your McLaren.

