Everyone is buying crossovers, and folks are spending some good money on fully loaded models that usually max out around $35,000. But a lot of buyers don’t realize there are some great, used luxury models that can be had for that price without giving up much warranty.



The sweet spot for a compact crossover is in the $28,000 to $32,000 range. With some skilled negotiation, you can goodies like leather, Navigation, and advanced safety features for $32,000 or under. However, once you get to the $35,000 mark, you start to reach the point of diminishing returns. This price point is where you open yourself up to lightly used and certified pre-owned luxury crossovers. So before you drop thirty-five large on a CR-V or something similar, have a look at what some luxury depreciation can get you.



Acura RDX

The RDX is basically a fancy CR-V with a 270-horsepower V6. So, you get all the Honda reliability you are looking for in a more upscale package. Here is a 2016 Certified Pre-Owned Acura RDX with Technology package and AcuraWatch Plus. This particular car has navigation, Bose stereo, standard leather seats and the safety suite such as blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise and collision mitigation.



Infiniti QX50

The Nissan Rogue is one of the best selling crossovers in the country, but if you really want to go against the grain you should pick up this lifted Infiniti wagon. Don’t settle for the Roque’s measly 170 horsepower, when the QX50 will give you over 300 ponies from the excellent VQ series V6. This is a Certified 2016 QX50 with less than 16k miles and includes all the luxury features you could ask for in addition to a six-year, unlimited mile warranty.



Lexus NX 200t

The Toyota RAV4 is a perfectly fine and boring car, but life is short so get something with some style. With this 2015 Lexus NX200t F-Sport can have all the build quality you expect from Toyota, but with a turbocharged engine, a well appointed interior and a car that actually looks like it’s got some attitude. Like the Infiniti, Lexus will set you up with an unlimited mile warranty, because they know how to screw their cars together.



Lincoln MKC

The Ford Escape can be found at pretty much any rental counter, so why settle for the common crossover when Lincoln was able to make the best Audi Q5 clone on the market? This is a barely used, with only 2,000 miles, 2017 MKC Reserve. Unlike the others, this is not a certified car, but since it’s almost new, you have plenty of factory warranty left. Instead of a loaded Escape, you get Lincoln luxury with the same 2.3-liter turbo from the Mustang that cranks out 300 lb-ft of torque.



Of course, this is just a sampling of some of the great used luxury crossovers you can get for loaded new car money without taking a big risk in running costs and warranty coverage. So before you drop serious money on a fully loaded Honda, Ford, Toyota or whatever, do some shopping in the lightly used luxury segment and treat yourself to something really nice.

