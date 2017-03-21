Beastie Boys - 'Brass Monkey'Jason TorchinskyToday 8:30amFiled to: Traffic Jams38EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement Of all the famous metal monkeys of legend–Iron Monkey, Lead Monkey, Brass Monkey, Electrum Monkey, and Zinc Monkey, I think we can all agree that Brass Monkey was clearly the funkiest.Zinc Monkey was the coolest, though.Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right now