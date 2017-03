Battle Cars covers any generally sporty car converted for off-road use. That means meaty off-road tires, and typically a lift and fender flares to go along with it. We’ve been aware of this type of vehicle—which you’ve no doubt seen around, and more on that in a bit—but had never seen it had a proper name, or a subculture around it.

I kind of imagine that this whole thing sprung forth pretty organically from the fascination with stance. The internet car world was just getting familiar with ultra-wide riveted fender flares that the off-road world was pretty accustomed to. The idea of a good stance on a car, the right look in how the car sits, applies just as well to cars sitting high and wide as it does ones sitting ultra low.

The lifted Rocket Bunny Nissan Silvia that popped up in 2015 is probably the missing link, so to speak.