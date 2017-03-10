Bask In The Glory Of The Alpine A110 You’re Not Getting, Stupid AmericanKristen LeeToday 4:25pmFiled to: Geneva Motor ShowAlpine A110Alpine424EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Oh, hey there. What do you like to do for fun? What’s that? Torture yourself by watching videos of things you can’t have, like the Alpine A110? Samesies! Good Lord. Look at how it dances around the corners. These are moves they can’t even teach you at Juilliard. And that blue! If cold alpine air were a color, that would be it. Advertisement Advertisement While we’re on this topic, I also enjoy watching videos of fashion shows where I’ll never be able to fit the clothes and drawing tutorials of skills I’ll never be able to master. Isn’t life just grand?UghThe New Alpine A110 Only Weighs 2,400 Pounds For Its 252 HorsepowerThe Reborn Alpine A110 Looks Incredibly SharpWhy Alpine's Comeback Is Such A Huge DealKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply42 repliesLeave a reply