Oh, hey there. What do you like to do for fun? What’s that? Torture yourself by watching videos of things you can’t have, like the Alpine A110? Samesies!

Good Lord. Look at how it dances around the corners. These are moves they can’t even teach you at Juilliard. And that blue! If cold alpine air were a color, that would be it.

While we’re on this topic, I also enjoy watching videos of fashion shows where I’ll never be able to fit the clothes and drawing tutorials of skills I’ll never be able to master.

Isn’t life just grand?