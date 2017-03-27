Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.
I’m bummed about missing this show last month in NYC. Baked feels like a nice marriage between Dinosaur Jr. and the most notable shoegaze bands. I think you’ll get what I mean around the 1:55 mark. The entire album’s fantastic, but “Midnight Junkie” is a particularly good track.
