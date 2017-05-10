Several weeks ago, we mentioned how investors are getting nervous because the number of “deep-subprime” loans—that is, those given to consumers with credit scores below the 550 FICO range—are rapidly increasing. Well, here’s another potential point of concern: borrower fraud in U.S. auto loans is also surging, according to Bloomberg, to a rate last seen with mortgages during the mid-2000s housing bubble.
