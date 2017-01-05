GIF GIF via ScottysGarage

Burnout the rainbow, my friends. Tires specifically made to emit voluminous clouds of candy-colored smoke are a glorious thing.



Here is Ross Heasley’s “MRBADQ” Holden Monaro, qualifying at the Lardner Motorfest.

As you can see, the driver and his horsey friend do a spectacular job of laying down a thoroughly ridiculous amount of smoke truly worthy of a My Little Pony backdrop.

