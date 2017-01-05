Australian Leaves Cloud Of Cotton Candy Tire Destruction Behind HimStef Schrader23 minutes agoFiled to: Hoon of the DayBurnout ContestBurnoutsHOTDHolden MonaroAustralia'StrayaHolden9EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via ScottysGarage Burnout the rainbow, my friends. Tires specifically made to emit voluminous clouds of candy-colored smoke are a glorious thing. Here is Ross Heasley’s “MRBADQ” Holden Monaro, qualifying at the Lardner Motorfest. Advertisement As you can see, the driver and his horsey friend do a spectacular job of laying down a thoroughly ridiculous amount of smoke truly worthy of a My Little Pony backdrop. 'StrayaWatch An Aussie Burnout Incinerate A GardenThis 1000 Horsepower 1971 Toyota Celica With A GT-R Driveline Will Tear Your Brain In Half Watch These Australians Take 'Safety Third' Very, Very SeriouslyStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply9 repliesLeave a reply