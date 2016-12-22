The wave of bigass SUVs is still strong, it seems, and Audi is intent on riding that wave for as long as it can. There’s a new Q8 concept coming, and it looks as blocky as ever.

Come January, Audi will have a new Q8 concept at the Detroit Auto Show, which it says will sit at the top of its SUV segment like a hulking and huge crown jewel.

We don’t have any more information other than the photo that Audi sent. No word on engine or horsepower or anything like that. But I can tell you right now, that car looks damn hard to see out of.

More info to come at the Detroit Auto Show next month.