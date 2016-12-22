The wave of bigass SUVs is still strong, it seems, and Audi is intent on riding that wave for as long as it can. There’s a new Q8 concept coming, and it looks as blocky as ever.

Advertisement

Come January, Audi will have a new Q8 concept at the Detroit Auto Show, which it says will sit at the top of its SUV segment like a hulking and huge crown jewel.

We don’t have any more information other than the photo that Audi sent. No word on engine or horsepower or anything like that. But I can tell you right now, that car looks damn hard to see out of.

More info to come at the Detroit Auto Show next month.

Ou-Dee

The Audi A5 And S5 Sportbacks Are Coming To America And You Better Buy One
Audis Are Starting To Talk To The Traffic Lights In Las Vegas
America, You Can Still Get The 2018 Audi A5 With A Manual Gearbox