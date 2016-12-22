The Audi Q8 Concept Looks Stupidly Hard To See Out OfKristen LeeToday 9:46amFiled to: Audi Q8 ConceptAudiDetroit Auto ShowNAIAS57EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink The wave of bigass SUVs is still strong, it seems, and Audi is intent on riding that wave for as long as it can. There’s a new Q8 concept coming, and it looks as blocky as ever. Advertisement Come January, Audi will have a new Q8 concept at the Detroit Auto Show, which it says will sit at the top of its SUV segment like a hulking and huge crown jewel.We don’t have any more information other than the photo that Audi sent. No word on engine or horsepower or anything like that. But I can tell you right now, that car looks damn hard to see out of. More info to come at the Detroit Auto Show next month.Ou-DeeThe Audi A5 And S5 Sportbacks Are Coming To America And You Better Buy OneAudis Are Starting To Talk To The Traffic Lights In Las VegasAmerica, You Can Still Get The 2018 Audi A5 With A Manual GearboxKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply57 repliesLeave a reply