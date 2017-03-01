This whole four-door coupe bit by the Germans is a bit silly. I know it’s a sedan, you know it’s a sedan, but since Audi won’t sell you an Avant in the US and the Allroad wants to pretend it’s a crossover the A5/S5 Sportback is the next best thing. Maybe. Probably not.

As we mentioned before the A5/S5 Sportbacks give you all the sleekness you love from the coupe body style, but with a few extra doors and a lovely hatchback for all your junk. The best part about all this is that Audi actually gives you a discount for choosing the Sportback over its two-door sibling. Granted it’s only $200, but hey, I’ll take more for less.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Pricing for the 2018 A5 Sportback including destination starts at $43,575 for the Premium trim, then jumps to $46,575 for the Premium Plus and tops out at $50,175 for the Prestige model. If you desire more performance from your Sportback the S5 model will start at $55,375 for a Premium Plus while the Prestige trim will go for $59,775.



Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive will come standard on all Sportback models, but I should mention that the one feature you cannot get on the Sportback is a manual transmission. That will only be available on the coupe and sedan. Which is really too bad, because the hatchback configuration is really the most desirable body style, but for some reason, Audi doesn’t like selling us things with three-pedals and five doors.



However, you will get a seven-speed DSG in the A5 Sportback paired with the 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder, while the S5 Sportback’s 3.0 liter V6 gets hooked up to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. Audi says the S5 Sportback should hit 60 MPH in 4.5 seconds.

Sponsored

Cool.