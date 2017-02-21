To be fair to BMW, California doesn’t usually get this much rain. Audi’s social media team isn’t here to play fair though.



Advertisement

The official “Audi” Twitter account just quoted a video Tweet from ABC News showing drivers stranded in flood waters in Burbank, California. Take a closer look and then, as the Audi tweet says, “wait for it.”

That’s what looks to be an older Audi A6 charging through flood waters deeper than the hood, right around a field of sad, stranded BMWs.

Advertisement

And then the Audi battery probably short circuited a few miles down the road, the navigation started speaking in tongues, and a timing chain exploded like a frag grenade, shredding the engine and the owner’s bank accounts.

But, nonetheless, Good One, Audi!