To be fair to BMW, California doesn't usually get this much rain. Audi's social media team isn't here to play fair though. Advertisement The official "Audi" Twitter account just quoted a video Tweet from ABC News showing drivers stranded in flood waters in Burbank, California. Take a closer look and then, as the Audi tweet says, "wait for it."That's what looks to be an older Audi A6 charging through flood waters deeper than the hood, right around a field of sad, stranded BMWs. Advertisement And then the Audi battery probably short circuited a few miles down the road, the navigation started speaking in tongues, and a timing chain exploded like a frag grenade, shredding the engine and the owner's bank accounts. But, nonetheless, Good One, Audi!Remember when it was just billboards?