Today’s Nice Price or Crack Pipe Toyota Land Cruiser has rust, enough that its seller warns that if you’re afraid of the creeping crud to stay away. He also says he’s priced the car accordingly. We’ll just have to see if there are holes in that assertion too.

While it is true that the Porsche 914-6 is special, with over 3,300 built and a lot of those still kicking today, it’s not special enough for yesterday’s barn-find 1970 914-6 to command nearly eighty-grand. That was the edict put forth by an astounding 98% of you, resulting in one of the—if not the—biggest Crack Pipe losses we’ve ever had around these parts. Even before the voting had closed the seller had already lopped three-grand off the price. You know what we say to that? Yep, keep lopping.

Something has been eating away at today’s 1984 Toyota FJ60 Land Cruiser and unfortunately the culprit is rust. The likely reason is contained right there in the ad where it claims the car to be a “100% WI owners vehicle.” The car is in fact located in Madison, donchaknow.

Now, as we all know rust is the result of a chemical reaction called reduction-oxidization, and in the case of metals like the body of this Land Cruiser that means the conversion of the iron-based steel into raw-edged holes and bubbling patches under the paint. Given enough time, moisture and the O2 in the air and you won’t need a steering wheel to drive it, just a push-broom.

We’re not anywhere near that yet, but the seller is obviously aware that the car’s current scaring can be disturbing, and as such has noted—in all caps—that IF YOU ARE ARAID OF RUST, THIS TRUCK IS NOT FOR YOU.

Now, Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously said that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. I know that because I heard it in the Living Colour song Cult of Personality. That means we shouldn’t be scared of this car’s scars, but it also means we should respect it and do something to make sure that broom isn’t actually its future.

Why should we care? Well, we like FJ60s. Some of us even like them too much. They’re basic vehicles that can do a lot and carry a lot without much fuss or drama. Being an ‘80s Toyota means that they were put together with a build quality for the ages, and to be honest the five-door wagon body style is one of the company’s most handsome.

This one also comes with a slew of new parts, including brake bits, front bearings, and a set of shocks that come in a box, some assembly required. The 4.2-litre, 135-bhp 2F engine is said to run smooth, and it breathes through a newish Weber carb rather than its former (and IMHO preferred) Aisan unit. Behind that is a four-speed manual and of course the car is a 4x4.

That’s the good. Less so is the aforementioned rust issue, a leak in both the gearbox and the rear diff (both said to be slow), and a complete lack of creature comforts—carpet, A/C, radio—to accentuate the driving experience.

The seller does a good job of giving up the pertinent facts in support of his sale. I’ll bet he aced all his debates in college. There’s a clean Carfax, Hagerty and NADA values, completed recall info, and the listing of the car’s mileage, which is 161,000.

Then there’s the price, $3,500, cash-only. Let’s give that the consideration it deserves. What do you think about that price in relation to the Land Cruiser as it’s presented in the ad? Does that seem like a fair trade-off—a lower than NADA price for a car that’s missing some of its bodywork? Or, is that just too much for a Land Cruiser that’s attempting to become one with the land?

You decide!

Madison WI Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

