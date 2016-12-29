Another Detroit Auto Show is about to be upon us, and that means our annual tradition is back. It’s time to find out if you’re faster at karting than we are. Get ready for Motor City Showdown 2017!

Once again we’re partnering with our friends at Kart 2 Kart in Sterling Heights, Mich. right before the Detroit Auto Show next weekend for a mini grand prix event and trophy dash open to all of you fine people. We’ll be there, you’ll be there, and we can find it if you’re faster than us. (Spoiler alert: you usually are and probably will be again.)

What else is there? Pizza, sodas, video games, a parking lot full of awesome reader cars and much more. It’s one of the best events we do all year, and it’s your chance to win Infinite Internet Glory if you emerge as the fastest kart-er. I’ll be there and so will Jason Torchinsky, David Tracy and other assorted weirdos.

In other words, you should come.



The cost is $49 per person to enter if you pre-register or $53 at the door, but that’s a steal considering you get two qualifying sessions, a shot at the title if you’re fast enough, plus food and drinks on us and Kart 2 Kart.

Please call in advance 586.997.8800 to PRE-REGISTER, as they may run out of slots and could use an idea of who’s coming.

When: Saturday, January 7, 2017

Where: Kart 2 Kart, 42705 Van Dyke Avenue – Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Check in : 6 p.m.

Race Start Time: 7 p.m.

Mini Grand Prix format. All drivers receive two Qualifying Races and chance to make the Trophy Dash. Trophies for Podium Finish Drivers.

Pizza: 8:30 p.m. or so

Podium Photos: To follow the final race



Program Concludes: 11 p.m.-ish

You should come, it’s gonna be great!