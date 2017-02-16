The eighth season of Archer, called Archer: Dreamworld, is completely redesigned to be set in a 1947 noir-style detective story, which is likely the product of whatever coma Archer is probably in after the ending of last season. Because of course he’d be a detective in a noir story.



Evidently the new season will have Archer be reintroduced to the rest of the cast of characters in their new, noir stylized roles, according to Entertainment Weekly. There’s also a lot of care in the classic autos rolling around in the trailer, which we’ll have to track down and identify at some point.

Looks like a fun new direction that somehow seems like a perfect fit for the show. I’m excited. Oh, one important note: the season will premiere April 5th on FXX, not FX. I’ve never heard of it either, but there you are.